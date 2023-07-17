Meeting held to review arrangements for Muharram

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairman­ship of Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Hussain here on Monday to review the arrangements for Muharram across the district.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners and district police officers from across the region including DG Khan Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur and discussed briefly about protective measures taken to save the holy gatherings from any uncalled-for activity.

Commissioner directed the concerned staff to hold the best cleanliness arrangement with lightning at the processional routes. He instructed Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to ensure none of the drainages would be left without cover to avoid leakage.

He said that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at entry points of the processions and public meetings with video recording of the programs would be conducted to closely watch proceedings of the events.

RPO said foolproof security arrangements would be ensured at checkpoints of inter-provincial roads.

He said a four-tier security would be erected around the public meetings and processions on the occasion. He issued instructions to the administration to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated.

In the conclusion commissioner said the entire staff of district administration would be available to make foolproof security arrangements of Majlis and Processions.