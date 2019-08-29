Meeting held to review arrangements for Muharram in Gilgit

Assistant Commissioner chaired a meeting to discuss security and administrative issues with regard to Muharram here on Thursday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner chaired a meeting to discuss security and administrative issues with regard to Muharram here on Thursday.

The meeting which was held in Darbar hall, was attended by all magistrates, SDPOs and presidents of all Imamia anjumans of sub division Gilgit besides officials of the district administration.

The meeting was informed that elaborate arrangements had been made to maintain peace and facilitate people during Muharram.

The presidents of anjumans assured their full support for peaceful observance of Muharram and appreciated the district administration for taking effective security and administrative measures.

AC Gilgit and other administrative officials said effective measures had been taken to facilitate mourners and added comprehensive security arrangements were afoot to ensure brotherhood, religious-harmony.