Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Polio Eradication Campaign

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:02 PM

Additional Secretary Health and provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired an important meeting in connection with Polio Eradication here on Friday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Health and provincial Coordinator for Polio Eradication Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi chaired an important meeting in connection with Polio Eradication here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Health said that apart from serious steps by Sindh government public cooperation is very necessary for eradication of Polio, adding that no program could prove successful without the participation of general public.

He said that officials of health department and Polio teams are doing untiring exercise for polio eradication while polio eradication is being made possible by dedication and great struggle.

Abbasi stressed officials of health department to pay special attention to maintain cool chain of vaccine in extreme hot weather in order to protect vaccine.

He said that in the wake of present situation of Corona Pandemic, Polio teams shall strictly observe Corona SOPs Provincial Coordinator announced to form further 70 Polio teams in order to ease the work of Polio teams in the district and make them comfortable to easily achieve the vaccination target.

Secretary congratulated Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Polio eradication in the district specially the coverage of refusal cases.

Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that district administration is extending its full-fledged cooperation and vigilance of polio teams during operation for polio eradication and other health facilities assistance in order to vaccinate each child of the district to prevent builders of future from any disability.

Briefing the meeting District focal Person for Polio Eradication Dr Allah Bux Rajpar presented a detailed review of steps taken for polio eradication, training of teams, preparation of Micro Plan, maintaining cool chain of vaccine and targets achieved so far, he also apprised about the issues faced in this regard.

