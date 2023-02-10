Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) ::A meeting was held regarding the forthcoming polio campaign with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf in the Chair here on Friday.
The heads of all concerned departments participated in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary instructions regarding making the polio campaign successful across Kohat District.