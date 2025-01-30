Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held at the district administration office Tank on Thursday to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the district.

During the meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, officials from various departments, including Rescue 1122, health, police and and representatives from other relevant departments gave briefings about arrangements put in place by their respective departments for the drive.

According to Rescue 1122 Tank, Station House Incharge Musaratullah shared a comprehensive plan in this regard and assured that Rescue 1122 Tank's team would remain on alert 24/7 during the polio drive.

Musaratullah stated, "Rescue 1122 is always ready to protect human lives, and we will perform our professional duties with full commitment during the polio campaign."

He further emphasized that Rescue 1122 would fully cooperate in the ongoing polio campaign to protect every child from this deadly disease.

APP/slm

