Meeting held to review arrangements for public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday convened a meeting of the party's Hyderabad chapter at his residence, here, on Sunday to discuss the arrangements for December 27 public meeting of the party at Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA said the people of Hyderabad would attend in a large number at the annual public meeting to commemorate the martyrdom of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that 15 years had passed since the martyrdom of Benazir but the memories of her brutal assassination were still fresh in the minds of the people.

He added that her martyrdom's anniversary every year intensified the pain of her loss among her supporters.

The MPA said Benazir's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister and PPP chairman, was carrying forward her legacy.