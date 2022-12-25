UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Public Meeting At Garhi Khuda Bux

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday convened a meeting of the party's Hyderabad chapter at his residence, here, on Sunday to discuss the arrangements for December 27 public meeting of the party at Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA said the people of Hyderabad would attend in a large number at the annual public meeting to commemorate the martyrdom of former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that 15 years had passed since the martyrdom of Benazir but the memories of her brutal assassination were still fresh in the minds of the people.

He added that her martyrdom's anniversary every year intensified the pain of her loss among her supporters.

The MPA said Benazir's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the foreign minister and PPP chairman, was carrying forward her legacy.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Hyderabad Larkana Pakistan Peoples Party December Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

4 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

4 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

6 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.