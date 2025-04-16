Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Sports Gala Organized For Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for Sports Gala organized for teachers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the sports Gala organized for teachers as per the vision of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zafar Iqbal Wattoo presided over the meeting. DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Head Teachers and other members of the Sports Gala Committee were present.

CEO Education said that no effort should be spared to make the Sports Gala a success. He said that for the first time in history, a Sports Gala will be organized to provide healthy activities to teachers and the District Education Authority will fulfill its responsibilities.

Earlier, CEO Education paid a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Changranwala. He reviewed the academic and administrative matters and went to the classrooms and talked to the students about the syllabus.

He also saw the attendance of teachers and cleaning arrangements and checked the lesson planning and academic records.

He stressed on quality education and said that a pleasant teaching environment should be maintained. He asked the head teacher to ensure that the goals of the ongoing campaign for girls' admission to school are met.

Recent Stories

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after ..

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..

few seconds
 Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

7 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

11 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

25 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

26 minutes ago
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: ..

Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD

40 minutes ago
 DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London r ..

DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow

40 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives

41 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms ..

Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

56 minutes ago
 SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projec ..

SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 ..

Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan