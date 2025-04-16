Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Sports Gala Organized For Teachers
April 16, 2025
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the sports Gala organized for teachers as per the vision of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.
Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zafar Iqbal Wattoo presided over the meeting. DEOs, Deputy DEOs, Head Teachers and other members of the Sports Gala Committee were present.
CEO Education said that no effort should be spared to make the Sports Gala a success. He said that for the first time in history, a Sports Gala will be organized to provide healthy activities to teachers and the District Education Authority will fulfill its responsibilities.
Earlier, CEO Education paid a surprise visit to Government Girls High School Changranwala. He reviewed the academic and administrative matters and went to the classrooms and talked to the students about the syllabus.
He also saw the attendance of teachers and cleaning arrangements and checked the lesson planning and academic records.
He stressed on quality education and said that a pleasant teaching environment should be maintained. He asked the head teacher to ensure that the goals of the ongoing campaign for girls' admission to school are met.
