Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For The Local Government By-elections In Lower Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming local government by-elections in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Commissioner Asadullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Lower Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner Patan, Assistant Director Local Government Lower Kohistan, and all Assistant Returning Officers.

District Election Commissioner Asadullah gave a comprehensive briefing on the by-elections, outlining the procedures and processes involved to the meeting.

He underscored the necessity for all relevant officials to be thoroughly prepared to ensure that the elections are conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mahmood emphasized the importance of the elections as a significant national responsibility.

He insisted that all officials must guarantee that the by-elections are held in a clean, transparent, and impartial manner.

He warned that any form of negligence or lapse in the election process would not be tolerated, and instructed all personnel to carry out their duties with diligence.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner assured that the district administration would extend all possible support to maintain law and order during the elections and to facilitate the public in exercising their voting rights without any hindrance.

