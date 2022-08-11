UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Upcoming Anti Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for upcoming anti polio campaign

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Amjad Meraj Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Wana, District Health Officer and representatives of WHO and Extended Program for Immunization.

The meeting was also briefed about preparations and targets set for upcoming anti polio campaign.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner stressed to focus refusal cases and placate parents reluctant to immunize their children. He directed authorities concerned to work with dedication and ensure vaccination of each and every child below five years.

He also urged parents and masses to cooperate with polio staff and realize their duty to eradicate the crippling disease from society.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Polio Wana From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

38 seconds ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

1 minute ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

1 minute ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.