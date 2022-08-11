Meeting held to review arrangements for upcoming anti polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan, Amjad Meraj Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Wana, District Health Officer and representatives of WHO and Extended Program for Immunization.

The meeting was also briefed about preparations and targets set for upcoming anti polio campaign.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner stressed to focus refusal cases and placate parents reluctant to immunize their children. He directed authorities concerned to work with dedication and ensure vaccination of each and every child below five years.

He also urged parents and masses to cooperate with polio staff and realize their duty to eradicate the crippling disease from society.