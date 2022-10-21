UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Upcoming Polio Drive

Published October 21, 2022

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah chaired a meeting to review arrangements for polio drive starting from Oct 24 in the district.

During the meeting which was attended by health staff, heads of relevant departments of the district, the ADC said It was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

He also underlined the need for elders to create awareness among people in villages to administer anti-polio drops to their children upto five years and make the area polio free.

He also directed all the relevant departments to ensure strong coordination among them to make the drive successful by reaching out to each child aged upto five years in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.

" No child should be left without polio drops," the ADC said and added that foolproof security arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign in a peaceful manner.

He said all our efforts should be made to make the drive a complete success so that we can provide a healthy society to our future generation.

