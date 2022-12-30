Meeting held to review arrangements for upcoming polio drive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaisar Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for polio drive which is starting from Jan 02(Monday) across the district.

During the meeting which was attended by additional deputy commissioner, district police officer, health staff, heads of relevant departments of the district, it was told that elaborate arrangements had been made to conduct the polio drive in a peaceful manner and achieve the set the target.

The meeting was informed that well-trained workers had been engaged to give give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

The DC said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during the polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

The DC was of the opinion that an effective advocacy campaign should be pursued in order to encourage parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

The meeting was also informed that adequate security measures had been made to conduct the drive in a peaceful atmosphere and successfully reach out to the targeted population and prevent our young generation from the crippling disease.