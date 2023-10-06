Meeting held to review arrangements for upcoming polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Additional Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Khalid Mahmood has underlined the need for making effective arrangements for the anti-polio campaign starting this month.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio campaign in the district.

During the meeting, the Additional Commissioner was also given a detailed briefing regarding the performance and coverage of refusal cases during the last campaign.

The meeting was also informed about the arrangements and security plan for the upcoming anti-polio campaign.

He issued instructions to the officials of the police department regarding the security arrangements and said that foolproof security should be provided to anti-polio vaccination teams.

He directed the polio teams to focus on coverage of the refusal cases and urged parents to cooperate with district administration and polio teams to get their children under the age of five vaccinated against polio-virus during the ongoing drive.

He directed officials concerned to perform their duties with high spirit and dedication in order to make the area polio-free.

Deputy Commissioner Tank, South Waziristan (Upper), Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan (Lower), Secretary to Commissioner, District Police Officers, District Health Officers, N-Stop Officers, EPI and other related departments officers attended the meeting.