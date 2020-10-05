UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Made For Maintaining Law & Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Acting Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has said that maintaining law and order situation was the responsibility of administration, nobody would be allowed to spoil law and order

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has said that maintaining law and order situation was the responsibility of administration, nobody would be allowed to spoil law and order.

He expressed these views while chairing a reviews meeting regarding arrangements made for Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala here on Monday.

Peace committee members apprised Acting DC about problems faced before organizing majaalis and mourning congregations .

Deputy Commissioner directed HESCO officials to coordinate with the focal person and member peace committee wahid Pehlwani for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during chehlum processions and majaalis.

DC directed public health officials to ensure availability of drinking water on a permanent basis before chehlum.

ADC directed Chief Municipal officer Raj Kumar to carry out necessary cleanliness work on the routes of mourning processions.

He directed police department all out efforts to be taken for maintaining law and order situation during chehlum besides keep vigilant eye on anti-social elements.DC directed health officials to ensure attendance of Doctors, Paramedical staff and availability of medicines in hospitals and ambulances during mourning processions. He directed All Assistant Commissioners to make arrangements for chehlum in their territorial jurisdictions. Among others Assistant Commissioners, relevant officers and peace committee members attended the meeting.

