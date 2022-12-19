Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, Quaid Day, New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum.

The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan and security and safety arrangements regarding Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and New Year 2023. Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils participated through video link.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that foolproof security arrangements should be made in the churches of the Bahawalpur district for the Christmas celebrations. He said that all relevant institutions should ensure better arrangements on these occasions. He said that a traffic management plan should also be arranged.

Secretary District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain briefed about arrangements regarding Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and New Year's Eve. He said that a disaster emergency plan has been set up to deal with any incidents.

He said,"Special emergency points will be established at Churches. Steps will be taken to prevent youth from one-wheeling."He said,"Rescue control room number 9250500 and district control room number 9250508 of the district administration will remain active. Officers of the related departments informed the meeting about the steps taken by their respective departments."