UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Of Christmas, Quaid Day, New Year

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, Quaid Day, New Year

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum.

The meeting reviewed the disaster management plan and security and safety arrangements regarding Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and New Year 2023. Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils participated through video link.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue said that foolproof security arrangements should be made in the churches of the Bahawalpur district for the Christmas celebrations. He said that all relevant institutions should ensure better arrangements on these occasions. He said that a traffic management plan should also be arranged.

Secretary District Emergency Board and District Disaster Management Authority Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain briefed about arrangements regarding Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and New Year's Eve. He said that a disaster emergency plan has been set up to deal with any incidents.

He said,"Special emergency points will be established at Churches. Steps will be taken to prevent youth from one-wheeling."He said,"Rescue control room number 9250500 and district control room number 9250508 of the district administration will remain active. Officers of the related departments informed the meeting about the steps taken by their respective departments."

Related Topics

Punjab Christmas Traffic Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great s ..

Establishment of Zamong Kor orphanage is a great step

27 seconds ago
 IHC disposes off plea regarding bogus FIR against ..

IHC disposes off plea regarding bogus FIR against woman

28 seconds ago
 Industrialists' delegation calls on governor, appr ..

Industrialists' delegation calls on governor, apprises him on various issues

30 seconds ago
 Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't to Expand State Support ..

Energy Firms Urge UK Gov't to Expand State Support - Reports

31 seconds ago
 Marriyum felicitates newly elected office bearers ..

Marriyum felicitates newly elected office bearers of IHC Journalist Association

34 seconds ago
 PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti ..

PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti Modi statement in UN

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.