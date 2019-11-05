UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Of Rohi Sports Festival

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rohi Sports Festival will be held in a befitting manner and will prove as a landmark in promoting healthy activities among the youth of Bahawalpur.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here today.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Managing Director Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, Divisional Sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan, representatives of Pakistan Army and educational institutions.

Commissioner said that sports activities not only help in character building but also provide positive entertainment to young persons. He said that social evils can be eradicated from the society by giving opportunities for positive activities to the youth. The meeting was told that male and female students from all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division will participate in Rohi Sports Festival scheduled to be held from November 9 to November 30.

