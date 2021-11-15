UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Of Sugarcane Crushing Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements of sugarcane crushing season

Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari chaired an administrative meeting in the Committee Room of Commissioner Office Bahawalpur on Sugarcane Crushing Season

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari chaired an administrative meeting in the Committee Room of Commissioner Office Bahawalpur on Sugarcane Crushing Season.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all three districts, Additional Commissioners, Sugar Mills representatives, Traffic Police Officers, Motorway Police Officers and other administrative officers.

Additional Commissioner Consolidation said that as per the government's instructions, convenience counters would be set up for timely payment to sugarcane growers.

An integrated traffic plan for controlling the flow of traffic and road safety measures will be put into place. He added that administrative officers would be deployed to ensure proper weighing of sugarcane and private weighing machines would be discouraged.

Effective monitoring will be done to ensure the purchase of sugarcane at the fixed price and farmers will be compensated on time.

More Stories From Pakistan

