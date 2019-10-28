UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Of Sugarcane Crushing Season

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:47 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements of sugarcane crushing season

The arrangements for sugarcane crushing season were reviewed in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The arrangements for sugarcane crushing season were reviewed in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting. Deputy Commissioner of all the three districts of the division and representatives of Highways and Motorways Police and sugar mills attended the video-link meeting.

Commissioner directed to finalize arrangements to facilitate the farmers in getting their sugarcane from farm to sugar mills.

He said that special check posts will be set up near sugar mills. Highways and Motorways Police will ensure road safety measures during the sugarcane crushing season.

The commissioner directed sugar mills to arrange parking spaces for sugarcane trollies and facilitate sugarcane farmers besides measuring the weight of sugarcane accurately.

Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to ensure timely repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills.

Related Topics

Police Road Bahawalpur All From Weight

Recent Stories

 PTI leaders criticize PEMRA for new ban on TV an ..

5 minutes ago

Highest employment generating sector in a tailspin ..

13 minutes ago

23 children fall unconscious after taking contamin ..

6 minutes ago

35 electricity thieves caught red-handed in Okara

6 minutes ago

Motorway Police reunites school boy with parents

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.