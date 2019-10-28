Meeting held to review arrangements of sugarcane crushing season

(@FahadShabbir)

The arrangements for sugarcane crushing season were reviewed in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The arrangements for sugarcane crushing season were reviewed in a meeting held at Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting. Deputy Commissioner of all the three districts of the division and representatives of Highways and Motorways Police and sugar mills attended the video-link meeting.

Commissioner directed to finalize arrangements to facilitate the farmers in getting their sugarcane from farm to sugar mills.

He said that special check posts will be set up near sugar mills. Highways and Motorways Police will ensure road safety measures during the sugarcane crushing season.

The commissioner directed sugar mills to arrange parking spaces for sugarcane trollies and facilitate sugarcane farmers besides measuring the weight of sugarcane accurately.

Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to ensure timely repair and maintenance of roads leading to sugar mills.