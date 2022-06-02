Meeting held to review arrangements regarding LG election

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan chaired an important meeting of officials of all the three districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze of Shaheed Benazirabad Division to review arrangements regarding local government elections scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022

Nawabshah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan chaired an important meeting of officials of all the three districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze of Shaheed Benazirabad Division to review arrangements regarding local government elections scheduled to be held on June 26, 2022.

The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding water, electricity, proper arrangements of light, washrooms, sanitation, furniture, security, training of polling staff and other requirements for local government elections.

Addressing the meeting Chohan said that holding of transparent national and local government elections in the country is an important responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said that holding of elections in the province would be ensured at stipulated time. Chohan said that submission of 32000 nomination forms by different political parties and independent candidate in Shaheed Benazirabad Division is a record that indicates the increase sense in general public and a pleasing act, which provides political strength in countries.

He said that Presiding Officers taken from Education and other all departments would be provided required training and expertise in filing Form 11 and 12 so that it could not become a source of complain and slackness.

He directed Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to hold meetings with officials of education department and Returning Officers to ensure provision of required facilities at polling stations while social media and Whatsapp groups be formed for better link between divisional and district level officials so that polling staff and voters specially female voters shall not face expected problems.

He said that administration and polling staff shall be made bound to behave indiscriminately with all political parties and independent candidates.

Chohan said that Sindh Police and Rangers role is much important in providing security and maintaining law and order during election process. He said that CCTV Cameras shall be installed at very sensitive polling stations and keep tight focus on security and communication plan in to avoid giving any chance to criminal elements to damage the environment.

He said that no ear should be lent to fake news spread through social media and other sources during the election and work shall be completed on merit.

He also said that election commission of Pakistan would deliver election material to District Returning Officer in few days. He said that for distribution of election material separate counters would be set up for male and female polling staff at display centers.

Deputy Commissioners/District Returning Officers of all the three districts briefed the participants of meeting about arrangements made for the election so far and issues surfacing in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner SBA Syed Parial Shah, Regional Election Commissioner SBA Naveed Aziz, Regional Director Colleges Prof Shahida Taj Abro DC SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, DC Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, SSP Sanghar D Farrukh Lanjar, DSPs of other districts, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Umrani, District Election Officers of all three districts, officials of local government and education department.