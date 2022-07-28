UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements Regarding Monsoon, Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Baldia Gharbi Administrator Syed Shabia Al Hasan and Municipal Commissioner Gharbi Gharbi Ghulam Sarwar Rahputo regarding arrangements for monsoon rains and Muharram ul Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Baldia Gharbi Administrator Syed Shabia Al Hasan and Municipal Commissioner Gharbi Gharbi Ghulam Sarwar Rahputo regarding arrangements for monsoon rains and Muharram ul Haram.

He directed the municipal officers present on the spot and said that measures should be taken in view of the suggestions received from the administrators in the drainage of rainwater around all the imambargahs as well as in the construction and repair works.

Special measures should also be taken for lighting, construction and repair and spraying disinfectants on the passageways of the procession.

On this occasion, the municipal commissioner informed the administrator about the details of the ongoing works regarding the 10th of Muharram and said that the administration of West Municipality has a comprehensive plan to provide facilities to the pilgrims.

A practical plan has been prepared according to which the work of water drainage and lighting, construction and repair around all imambargahs and the spraying of disinfectants will be continued during the rainy season in the boundaries of the Gharbi municipality.

