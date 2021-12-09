UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements To Observe 14th Death Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements to observe 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor chaired a meeting on Thursday in the Darbar Hall of DC's Office to review the arrangement to observe 14th death anniversary of Former Prime Minister Martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor chaired a meeting on Thursday in the Darbar Hall of DC's Office to review the arrangement to observe 14th death anniversary of Former Prime Minister Martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

On the occasion, DC Larkana apprised the meeting that Police department has been directed to prepare foolproof security plan during upcoming 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.A control room will be established at his office to monitor the all activities, he said.

Manzoor said that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipment's will be installed at entry and exit points of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family and other roads and routes leading to Mazar, amid a tight security besides snap dogs will be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

The DC Larkana directed the SSP Larkana to ensure law and order situation as well as to improve the traffic system.

DC directed the officials of municipal administrations, works and services, Health Department, Public Health Engineering, SEPCO, Irrigation and other concerned departments to ensure their services and required facilities amongst potable water, establishment of medical camps, installation lights, hand pumps, cleanliness facilities, stand-bye generators.

He directed to works and services department to expedite its efforts to complete the ongoing development works of roads and other schemes before the December 26, adding that basic health units and dispensaries will be set up at various roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, where free medicines and health services will be provided to visitors.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Larkana directed to all concerned heads of departments to prepare the contingency plan and submit at his office, so that same could be presented at next meeting regarding the finalization of arrangements.

