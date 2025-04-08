Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Benazir Hari Card Distribution To Farmers

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 11:14 PM

A meeting regarding the distribution of Benazir Hari Cards to farmers in Sindh was held at the office of the Director General Agriculture Extension, chaired by Provincial Secretary of Agriculture Suhail Ahmed Qureshi

According to a press release, during the meeting, the Secretary Agriculture reviewed the performance reports of department’s staff across Sindh regarding the Benazir Hari Card initiative and directed that the process be completed as quickly as possible.

He also announced incentives for staff members who show exceptional performance in the implementation of the Hari Card initiative.

At the same time, he warned that strict action would be taken against officers and staff found negligent in their duties.

The meeting was attended by Director General Agriculture Extension Muneer Ahmed Jummani, Additional Director Allah Warayo Rind, Director Karachi Akbar Zardari, Director Information, Department of Agriculture Muneer Ahmed Kaka, Technical Director Khuda Bux Kalwar and others.

