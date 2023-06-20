Meeting held to review cattle markets, slaughtering of animals in Mardan

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mardan Samiur Rehman on Tuesday to review cattle markets, slaughtering of animals and another arrangement on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mardan Samiur Rehman on Tuesday to review cattle markets, slaughtering of animals and another arrangement on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 2023.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Engineer Syed Shahzeb, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Madam Lubna Shah Zaman, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Madam Ayesha Tahir, AC Takhtbhai Gul Nawaz Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioners Tehsil Rustam, Garhi Kapura and Katlang from across the district were also present.

Tehsil Municipal Officers, Livestock Department, Health, Water Sanitation Services Company and other departments also participated.

On this occasion, a comprehensive report was submitted to the Additional Deputy Commissioner on the current and future government cattle markets across the district by the concerned departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that camps of the relevant departments should be established in the cattle markets registered by the TMAs while all the relevant departments should finalize the contingency plan as soon as possible.

Apart from this, the district administration, police and TMAs will take legal action against the illegal cattle markets.

He further said that protective sprays may be applied by the Livestock Department to protect the animals from the virus at the entry and exit points of the cattle markets.

The Livestock Department said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, teams have been formed to spray/vaccinate the sacrificial animals at the entrances and exits of the district so that animals can be protected from any germs/diseases.

The additional deputy commissioner directed the Water Sanitation Services Company and TMAs to finalize all the plans to select points for disposal of animal excrement after sacrifice, clean it up and store all the waste at the main points in time.