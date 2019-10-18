Meeting held to review CDP, SAP development schemes in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held at Commissioner Office to review the progress of development projects of Community Development Programme.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal presided over the meeting.

The video link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel and Director Development Nousheen Malik. The meeting was told that 118 development projects of the Community Development Programme will be completed with a cost of Rs 1404.

967 million.

An amount of Rs 700 million was released for these projects last year, while Rs 580.25 million were allocated in this year's budget, of which Rs 310 million has already been spent on the projects.

The meeting was told that 53 per cent work on the undergoing projects has been completed.

As many 36 schemes are underway in Bahawalpur, 16 in Bahawalnagar and 66 in Rahim Yar Khan under the Community Development Programme. The meeting also discussed the progress of development schemes of the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).