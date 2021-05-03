Meeting held to review corona situation, price of food items

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir Monday chaired a meeting to review the situation in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and measures to provide food items at affordable price during the holy month of Ramzan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir Monday chaired a meeting to review the situation in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and measures to provide food items at affordable price during the holy month of Ramzan.

During the meeting, the DC issued directives to all officials concerned to visit markets on a daily basis to ensure that masses got food items at prescribed rates and take action against profiteers.

He also directed the implementation of SOPs (standard operating procedures) at business centers, Masajids and public places to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents by providing quality edible items at affordable prices.

In this regard, he added no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action should be taken against violators.

He directed for smooth traffic flow through implementation of traffic plan and SOPs in public transport and directed to take legal action against violators.

The meeting was also briefed about measures taken by the law enforcement forces for implementation of SOPs in the district.

He directed the TMA, Health Department, Galiyat Development Authority and all other officers to monitor at entry points on the occasion of Eid.