Meeting held to review Coronavirus prevention arrangements at IIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting was held on Saturday at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) to review the arrangements of health desk established for screening of passengers to prevent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus.

The meeting that was chaired by Senior Joint Secretary, Aviation Division, Abdul Sattar Khokhar decided that every possible effort would be made to ensure thorough checking of passengers as per 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOPs) and that passengers did not have to wait in long queues during the process.

It was attended by the officials of Airport Security Force (ASF), immigration and health department, a press release said.