UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Crime Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Meeting held to review crime situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani held a meeting to review crime situation here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

CPO also gave important instructions to the field officers regarding controlling crimes.

A strategy should be made more effective and criminal elements should be held by conducting snap checking.

The Dolphins and security squads should focus on effective patrolling instead of special duty, he added.

CPO said that special attention should be given to crime hotspots.

He directed to launch a special crackdown against organized gangs and hardcore criminals.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to arrest anti-social elements.

CPO said that those who attack the life and property of the citizens will be dealt with iron hands.

Related Topics

Attack Police Rawalpindi Criminals All

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.