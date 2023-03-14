Meeting held to review crime situation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani held a meeting to review crime situation here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

CPO also gave important instructions to the field officers regarding controlling crimes.

A strategy should be made more effective and criminal elements should be held by conducting snap checking.

The Dolphins and security squads should focus on effective patrolling instead of special duty, he added.

CPO said that special attention should be given to crime hotspots.

He directed to launch a special crackdown against organized gangs and hardcore criminals.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to arrest anti-social elements.

CPO said that those who attack the life and property of the citizens will be dealt with iron hands.