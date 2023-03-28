UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Crime Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 09:35 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting was held with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani in the chair to review the crime situation here on Tuesday at Police Lines Headquarters, According to the police spokesman, SSP Investigation Zinaira Azfar, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other officials were present on the occasion. During the meeting, the CPO reviewed the performance of SDPOs and instructed them to utilize resources effectively and take up investigating serious cases themselves.

He emphasized the importance of follow-up and division of cases among investigating officers, as well as monitoring progress at police stations.

The CPO also called for a coordinated strategy to prevent street crime, motorcycle, and vehicle thefts, and to speed up the ongoing crackdown against organized gangs. He stressed the need for effective investigation of arrested suspects, as this could lead to the arrest of their accomplices and facilitators.

The protection of citizens' lives and property, as well as the provision of justice, were highlighted as top priorities, for which all available resources will be utilized, he added.

