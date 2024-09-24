Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Dengue Prevention

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Meeting held to review dengue prevention

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Umar Farooq.

The meeting was attended by district heads of all relevant departments. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Aslam Asad briefed the participants on the current dengue situation in the district. He said that five confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district so far, while teams have detected and eliminated dengue larvae at 788 positive sites this year.

He highlighted that coverage of dengue hotspots across the district is 100%.

He mentioned that 125 FIRs have been registered this year for violations of dengue SOPs, and 534 legal notices have been issued to offenders.

"Arrangements have been made for observing Dengue Day across the district on September 25," he added.

ADC General Umar Farooq appreciated the role of all relevant departments, including the health department, and directed that anti-dengue activities be carried out in all areas under the jurisdiction of the district departments in accordance with the SOPs.

Related Topics

Dengue September All

Recent Stories

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

3 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 hour ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 hour ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

4 hours ago
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

22 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

22 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan