Meeting Held To Review Dengue Prevention
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Umar Farooq.
The meeting was attended by district heads of all relevant departments. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Aslam Asad briefed the participants on the current dengue situation in the district. He said that five confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district so far, while teams have detected and eliminated dengue larvae at 788 positive sites this year.
He highlighted that coverage of dengue hotspots across the district is 100%.
He mentioned that 125 FIRs have been registered this year for violations of dengue SOPs, and 534 legal notices have been issued to offenders.
"Arrangements have been made for observing Dengue Day across the district on September 25," he added.
ADC General Umar Farooq appreciated the role of all relevant departments, including the health department, and directed that anti-dengue activities be carried out in all areas under the jurisdiction of the district departments in accordance with the SOPs.
