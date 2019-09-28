Meeting held to review dengue response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A meeting was held here on Friday for in-depth review of preventive and curative aspects of dengue response in areas of concerns.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza chaired the meeting while Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also attended the meeting.

It was decided that for effective coordination, representatives from Rawalpindi will be regularly attending the morning meetings at the Ministry of National Health Services.

The meeting was informed that Directorate General Health Services, MCI and ICT health Department are conducting regular larva surveillance and instituting urgent response measures through rapid response teams.

The meeting was informed that activities in hot spots were supported by local representatives.

It was shared that within Islamabad affected union councils included Rawat, Koral and Tarlai while in Rawalpindi case clustering was observed in Potohar Town including Airport Housing Society, Gulbahar Scheme, Wakeel Colony, Dhoke Munshi and kot Jabbi.

Besides, heads of all hospitals, the coordination meeting was also attended by the district administration and health management teams of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.