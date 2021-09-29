Meeting held to review dengue situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review dengue situation in the province and steps were being taken to control spread of the fever.

The chief minister directed the formation of chief secretary-led provincial coordination committee for prevention of the dengue fever and it was informed that 1173 positive cases of dengue have been reported across the province so far. Out of these 1173 patients, 1068 have recovered.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar and officials concerned of the Health Department.

The provincial coordination committee would determine the responsibilities of all the departments concerned and agencies in this regard besides ensuring coordination for implementation of the Dengue Action Plan.

The committee would submit a weekly report to the Chief Minister on the dengue situation in the province.

The meeting was briefed on the treatment facilities for dengue patients, measures for prevention of the disease and various other issues The meeting was told that there were currently 105 dengue patients under treatment across the province and that no dengue death in the province has been reported so far. The highest number of dengue cases has been reported in Peshawar district with 253 cases Out of these 253 patients, 213 patients have recovered and it was told that 10 dengue hotspots have been identified in Peshawar district. The officials concerned said that a comprehensive action plan for dengue prevention has been adopted to prevent spread of the fever.

All the necessary medicines and supplies required for the prevention of dengue have been provided to the districts and added that Entomologists have been recruited and deployed in 20 districts.

The meeting was told that recruitment of 37 regular entomologists was also underway and they would soon be posted in the districts.

Dengue units with at least 10 beds had been set up in all District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals. Dengue focal persons have been deployed in all the districts. Free medical camps are being set up in Peshawar and other high risk districts.

As part of precautionary measures, the meeting was briefed that an anti-mosquito spray and fumigation campaign was underway to eradicate dengue mosquitoes and chemical sprays were being used in hotspots to kill dengue larvae.

The meeting decided to formulate a media strategy to create awareness among the people about dengue on a large scale and to run awareness campaigns on a daily basis.

He directed the concerned authorities to prepare a plan for immediate solution of drinking water supply, pavement of street and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the hotspots.

The Chief Minister directed the administration of all the districts to ensure full implementation of the Dengue Action Plan.

Relevant authorities should ensure effective monitoring of implementation of Dengue Action Plan, Chief Minister said, adding if there were any problems in the implementation of dengue action plan, it should be informed timely.

He said the provincial government would provide all resources for the implementation of the Dengue Action Plan. He was of the view that volunteers should be appointed for door-to-door awareness campaigns.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners should hold regular meetings regarding the dengue situation in their respective areas.

The participation of the concerned members of the Provincial Assembly in these meetings should also be ensured and ensure better coordination between all concerned departments and agencies for effective control of dengue.

He said he would personally monitor the dengue situation and added that all available resources would be utilized to control dengue fever.