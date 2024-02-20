Meeting Held To Review Dengue Steps
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the district emergency response committee for anti-dengue was held under
the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan
here on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar and other officers were also present.
The ADCH stressed the need for careful checking and said teams should be mobilized
in high-risk areas by holding regular meetings at the tehsil level.
