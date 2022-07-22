Meeting held to review development schemes

A meeting was held in the deputy commissioner office under the chairmanship of DC Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday to review the development schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the deputy commissioner office under the chairmanship of DC Irfan Ali Kathia on Friday to review the development schemes.

Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, officers of the buildings department, and other related departments were present.

Khar briefed the meeting that the annual development program included 32 development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 6904 million.

The DC directed the officers of concerned departments to inspect the development projects and ensure the timely completion of all the development works without compromising the quality of work.