Meeting Held To Review Development Schemes Of ADP, CDP, SDGAP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 07:05 PM

The District Coordination Committee met in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MPA Sahabzada Gazin Abbasi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Coordination Committee met in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MPA Sahabzada Gazin Abbasi.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing development schemes under the Annual Development Program, Community Development Program, and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program.

MPA Gazin Abbasi said that all construction works should be completed on time. Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar told the meeting that work is underway on 613 schemes in the district under Annual Development Program, Community Development Program, and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program.

He told that more than Rs. 3998 million development funds have been released for these schemes of which more than Rs. 2534 million funds have been utilized for these projects.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia directed that the officers of concerned departments should inspect the development schemes. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development work. He said that all the construction works should be completed within the specified time.

