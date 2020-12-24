Meeting held to review difficulties of passengers due to expansion on Skardu road

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :An important meeting was held at the Police Headquarters with Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan in the chair with objective to resolve the problems faced by the people on Skardu road during its expansion work.

It was decided in the meeting that the public and transporters would be informed in time during the major blasting. Police personnel from Skardu District and Gilgit District will be deployed on Skardu road to manage the traffic flow besides the trucks and large buses will be allowed to travel from sunset to sunrise.

The NHA, FWO, SSP Skardu and SSP Gilgit Skardu will formulate joint traffic plans adding that all stakeholders would meet with transporters to set traffic schedule.

Emergency and VIP vehicles will not be stopped. Brochures based on traffic schedule on Skardu Road will be distributed among the public, passengers and transporters. FWO will provide traffic cones, flags and sign boards on the road.

The meeting was attended by officials of SCO, NHA and FWO. SSP of Gilgit district and SSP of Skardu district.

DIG Owais Ahmad Malik, AIG Special Branch Hanifullah Khan Commandant ARP Sultan Faisal, AIG Muhammad Jamil, AIG Abdullah Khan, SP Aftab, Registrar Hussainullah Baig and others also attended the meeting.