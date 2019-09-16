UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review District Administration Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Monday chaired meeting to discuss issues pertaining to performance of district administration in the province and underlined the need for taking solid measures to resolve masses' problems at the earliest.

In the meeting which was attended by deputy commissioners and commissioners of all districts of the province, the chief minister said masses had showed full confidence in the government by giving it two thirds majority, so there was no room for poor performance and every effort should be made to come up to peoples' expectations.

He said there was a need to take effective measures for improving Patwari system and added that anti-encroachment operation should be expedited across the province. �� The chief minister also said that more open court (Khuli Kucheries) should be conducted at all districts to provide instant relief to masses by resolving their problems at door step.

He directed for further strengthening contacts with masses and added prompt measures should be taken for resolving problems which were being faced by masses.

