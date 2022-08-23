UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Ehsaas Ration Programme

Published August 23, 2022

Meeting held to review Ehsaas Ration Programme

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena on Tuesday met Dr. Sania Nishtar to review progress on Ehsaas Ration Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena on Tuesday met Dr. Sania Nishtar to review progress on Ehsaas Ration Programme.

In the meeting, the field operations of the Ehsaas Ration Programme and the action plan to ensure the participation of Anjuman Tajran in the programme were discussed.

On the occasion, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena said that the grocery store registration process was being restarted to provide relief to the people. He said that awareness seminars would also be organized for shopkeepers related to Ehsaas ration programme. The programme would be fully supported by the Social Welfare Department, he added.

Secretary Social Welfare Waqas Ali and Vice Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Jamal Nasir were also present.

