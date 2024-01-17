Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct.

The meeting focused on matters related to election preparedness, adherence to the code of conduct by all participating political parties, effective implementation of law and order during the electoral process, and ensuring strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.

DC Khalid Iqbal and District Monitoring Officer Sharik urged all candidates to adhere strictly to the code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Monitoring Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad gave a detailed briefing to all electoral representatives regarding the code of conduct.

SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javaid addressed the candidates on matters related to law enforcement during the elections, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and order to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.