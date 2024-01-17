Open Menu

Meeting Held To Review Election Arrangements In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct.

The meeting focused on matters related to election preparedness, adherence to the code of conduct by all participating political parties, effective implementation of law and order during the electoral process, and ensuring strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.

DC Khalid Iqbal and District Monitoring Officer Sharik urged all candidates to adhere strictly to the code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Monitoring Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad gave a detailed briefing to all electoral representatives regarding the code of conduct.

SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javaid addressed the candidates on matters related to law enforcement during the elections, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and order to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Traffic All

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

9 minutes ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

9 minutes ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

9 minutes ago
 ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

46 minutes ago
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

46 minutes ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

54 minutes ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

49 minutes ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

49 minutes ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

49 minutes ago
 Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust c ..

Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan