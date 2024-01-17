Meeting Held To Review Election Arrangements In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/District Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review election preparations and the implementation of the code of conduct.
The meeting focused on matters related to election preparedness, adherence to the code of conduct by all participating political parties, effective implementation of law and order during the electoral process, and ensuring strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Election Commission.
DC Khalid Iqbal and District Monitoring Officer Sharik urged all candidates to adhere strictly to the code of conduct to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.
Monitoring Officer/Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad gave a detailed briefing to all electoral representatives regarding the code of conduct.
SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javaid addressed the candidates on matters related to law enforcement during the elections, emphasizing the importance of respecting the law and order to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area9 minutes ago
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power9 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process9 minutes ago
-
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG46 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing46 minutes ago
-
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems54 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation49 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money49 minutes ago
-
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, violates int’l law, ..49 minutes ago
-
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred51 minutes ago