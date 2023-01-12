UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Facilities Available For Tourists In Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Meeting held to review facilities available for tourists in Murree

Tourism Department Punjab, Secretary, Asiya Gul on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the facilities available in Murree for the convenience of the tourist

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Tourism Department Punjab, Secretary, Asiya Gul on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the facilities available in Murree for the convenience of the tourists.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, Director Development, Nazia Sudhan, Deputy Commissioner, Murree Ahmed Hassan Ranjha and other officers concerned.

The meeting discussed the responsibilities being fulfilled by all the departments and the preparations finalized to deal with any emergency during heavy rains and snowfall.

The clearance of the roads would be the responsibility of Highway Department while the Murree Expressway would be cleared by National Highway Authority. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would clean the streets of the town.

The Forest Department would be responsible for cutting and removing the trees falling due to heavy snowfall.

Motorway police would perform traffic management duties on the Expressway. Similarly, the traffic management and parking on all the city roads would be the responsibility of the Traffic Police.

The meeting also decided that Murree district administration would make all-out efforts to protect the tourists from the agents, hotels and wheel chain mafia and also ensure availability of clean and healthy food, effective communication and other facilities.

The secretary was informed that a central control room and 13 facilitation centers had been established for the convenience of the tourists.

30 CCTV cameras had also been installed to ensure round the clock monitoring of different areas.

Secretary Tourism said that the authorities concerned had been directed to focus on removal of snow and traffic managements.

Saqib Manan said that the entry into Murree was being regulated and maximum 8,000 vehicles were being allowed entry.

The Commissioner informed the meeting that the authorities concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to facilitate the tourists in Murree.

All the departments concerned should fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and commitment while implementing Murree emergency plan, he added.

The Commissioner said that a control room had also been established at Jinnah Hall, Murree and the tourists in case of any emergency can contact the control room on 051-9269015, 051-9269016, 051-9269018.

Murree District Administration had set up special facilitation centers at 13 sensitive points for tourist assistance and emergency response.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, CMH Murree and basic health centers had also finalized arrangements for the snowfall season besides, setting up two health camps at Lower Topa and Bansra Gali for the convenience of the tourists.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities concerned to cooperate with the teams of Rescue-1122. The Health Department should also ensure best possible medical facilities for the tourists, he added.

Related Topics

Police Snow Punjab Murree Company Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi NHA All From Best Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensiti ..

US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker M ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches five business groups

24 minutes ago
 Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Fe ..

Dubai set to host 22nd edition of International Federation of Otorhinolaryngolog ..

24 minutes ago
 Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI ser ..

Rahul helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

10 minutes ago
 Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as ..

Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as Part of Joint Military Groupin ..

10 minutes ago
 Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in ..

Europe's largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.