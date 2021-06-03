UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Flood Arrangements During Monsoon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:43 PM

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir to review the situation of expected floods during the monsoon rains

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir to review the situation of expected floods during the monsoon rains.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, (ADC) and Focal Person Muhammad Owais Mushtaq, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Khalid Abdullah, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Niazi, CO Metropolitan Corporation Sahiwal and Chichawatni Chaudhry Farmaish Ali and Payam Ghani and DO Civil Defence Fareeha Jaffer and District officers of relevant departments.

DEO Khalid Abdullah gave a detailed briefing on the preparations of the departments, saying all arrangements had been completed to deal with any kind of untoward situation.

DC Babar Bashir directed the municipal officers of Sahiwal and Chichawatni in both the major cities to finalise the plan for drainage of rainwater and repair all the necessary machinery specially engines for immediate drainage of rainwater.

He directed the Civil Defence Department to ensure the provision of longboats and raincoats to all volunteers on duty in case of emergency.

He directed the Department of Health and Livestock to complete their preparations to deal with any untoward situation and ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens in case of outbreak of epidemic diseases in the post-flood situation.

He also directed all departments to submit their complete preparation plan to focal person ADCR Owais Mushtaq.

