Meeting held to review flood arrangements during Monsoon

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting held to review precautionary arrangements to cope any flood situation during Monsoon season at DC complex here on Thursday.

A large number of officials including Deputy Commissioner, Zeeshan javed, Col.

Masroor, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Fayaz Nadeem, District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122, Dr Sajjad Ahmad were also present in the meeting.

During the briefing, District Coordination Provincial Disaster Management Agency, Irfan Junaid Niazi said that around 20 relief camps has setup at 20 points while all departments on high alert to avoid any untoward incident.

Safety of citizens was the top most priority of the district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.