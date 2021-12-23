UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Holding Of Local Body Elections In Mid Of Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:08 PM

Meeting held to review holding of local body elections in mid of next year

A high level meeting Thursday reviewed the administrative matters regarding holding of local body elections in the state in mid of next year in free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) : A high level meeting Thursday reviewed the administrative matters regarding holding of local body elections in the state in mid of next year in free, fair and transparent manner.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The meeting was attended among others, by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqub, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the administration of Azad Kashmir had extended full cooperation with the Election Commission in the general elections of 2021 and urged them to fully cooperate with the Election Commission regarding the holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir. He said the government will provide all the resources to the Election Commission for the peaceful conduct of local bodies elections in the state .

He said that for the last 31 years the common man has been kept away from power and now the power will be transferred to the gross root level through holding local body elections.

In this regard he said the landmark decision of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also come. He said that holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections is a bigger challenge than that of general elections and the entire administrative responsibility for the elections will fall on the district administration.

The Prime Minister said in the past only promises were made but no practical steps were taken due to which the common man remained out of power. He urged the administration to utilize their full administrative capabilities for holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Man Muzaffarabad Mirpur Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

International organisations hail establishment of ..

International organisations hail establishment of &#039;National Human Rights In ..

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA Authority shares joys of Christian community ..

NEPRA Authority shares joys of Christian community on eve of Christmas

49 seconds ago
 Public service core agenda of PTI govt: Chief Mini ..

Public service core agenda of PTI govt: Chief Minister

51 seconds ago
 AJK CEC announces schedule for re-delimitation of ..

AJK CEC announces schedule for re-delimitation of AJK Local Councils

52 seconds ago
 Lahore Technopolis to be a game changer initiative ..

Lahore Technopolis to be a game changer initiative: Buzdar

54 seconds ago
 NATO 'Never Made Promise Not to 'Enlarge' - Stolte ..

NATO 'Never Made Promise Not to 'Enlarge' - Stoltenberg

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.