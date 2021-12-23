Meeting held to review holding of local body elections in mid of next year

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) : A high level meeting Thursday reviewed the administrative matters regarding holding of local body elections in the state in mid of next year in free, fair and transparent manner.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The meeting was attended among others, by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqub, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib and others.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the administration of Azad Kashmir had extended full cooperation with the Election Commission in the general elections of 2021 and urged them to fully cooperate with the Election Commission regarding the holding of local body elections in Azad Kashmir. He said the government will provide all the resources to the Election Commission for the peaceful conduct of local bodies elections in the state .

He said that for the last 31 years the common man has been kept away from power and now the power will be transferred to the gross root level through holding local body elections.

In this regard he said the landmark decision of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also come. He said that holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections is a bigger challenge than that of general elections and the entire administrative responsibility for the elections will fall on the district administration.

The Prime Minister said in the past only promises were made but no practical steps were taken due to which the common man remained out of power. He urged the administration to utilize their full administrative capabilities for holding peaceful conduct of the local bodies elections.