UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Implementation Of SOPs For Eidul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for Eidul Fitr

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss measures pertaining to security and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitr days

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss measures pertaining to security and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitr days.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal, Chairman DRC Lieutenant General(Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood, TMO Waqas Shah and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting decided that Eid prayers would also be offered in mosques in addition to Eid Gha to overcome overcrowding issue and conveniently observe social distancing to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

The meeting also decided to continue ban on inter-district transports and restrict entry of tourists to tourist spots of Abbottabad and in this regard, police, TMA staff and workers of Service 1122 would be deputed at checkpoints of Chamba Pul, Muslim Abad, Qalandar Abad, Tanan, Thandayani Chowk Murree Road, Harno Pul and Bariyan.

Safety kit would be provided to the staff at those checkpoints and permanent residents of Galiyat would be allowed to go beyond Har Nau(Kali Matti) only after showing National Identity Cards(NIC).

The people were urged to avoid visiting houses of each other during Eid days besides hand shaking and hugging as precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

The meeting said that ban on visit to tourists sites would continue, people should remain in their houses to avoid inconvenience.

It said that TMA staff and Wasa workers would be performing their duties however it appealed residents to use waste bins for trash disposal.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Murree Visit Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Muslim Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

1 minute ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

7 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

25 minutes ago

Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.