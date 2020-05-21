Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for Eidul Fitr

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss measures pertaining to security and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitr days

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss measures pertaining to security and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitr days.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal, Chairman DRC Lieutenant General(Retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood, TMO Waqas Shah and other officials of relevant departments.

The meeting decided that Eid prayers would also be offered in mosques in addition to Eid Gha to overcome overcrowding issue and conveniently observe social distancing to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

The meeting also decided to continue ban on inter-district transports and restrict entry of tourists to tourist spots of Abbottabad and in this regard, police, TMA staff and workers of Service 1122 would be deputed at checkpoints of Chamba Pul, Muslim Abad, Qalandar Abad, Tanan, Thandayani Chowk Murree Road, Harno Pul and Bariyan.

Safety kit would be provided to the staff at those checkpoints and permanent residents of Galiyat would be allowed to go beyond Har Nau(Kali Matti) only after showing National Identity Cards(NIC).

The people were urged to avoid visiting houses of each other during Eid days besides hand shaking and hugging as precautionary measures against spread of coronavirus.

The meeting said that ban on visit to tourists sites would continue, people should remain in their houses to avoid inconvenience.

It said that TMA staff and Wasa workers would be performing their duties however it appealed residents to use waste bins for trash disposal.