Meeting Held To Review Issues Of Forced Labour

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Meeting held to review issues of forced labour

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said

that a plan will be made for recovery of social security dues.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labour

and Human Trafficking on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by District Officer Labour Tayyab Wirk, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Child Protection Officer Nair Abbas and representatives of various departments.

He said that brick kilns would be monitored and if children were found working at a kiln, action would

be taken against the owner.

