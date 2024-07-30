Meeting Held To Review Issues Of Shakardara Model School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram has underlined the need for taking solid measures to address the issues of Shakardara Model School.
He expressed these views while chairing meeting which was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Principal Shakardara Model School, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, several issues were reviewed pertaining to the school including the teachers’s salaries.
He instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to resolve these issues on a permanent basis.
The deputy commissioner emphasized the need for timely payment of teachers' salaries and immediate resolution of other administrative issues.
He assured that the government would take all possible measures to improve the quality of education and resolve the problems faced by the teachers.
