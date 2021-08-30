Meeting held to review Khidmat programme events

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday directed the district administration to resolve the problems of people and play an effective role for the success of "Khidmat Apki Dahliz Per" programme.

Deputy Commissioner while chairing a meeting held here at his office said that under the programme of "Khidmat Apki Dahliz Per", the issues related to sanitation, urban development and road safety should be resolved in a better way.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan informed the meeting that under the program cleaning week would be commenced from August 30 to September 5, drainage week from September 6 to 12, sanitation and drainage week from September 13 to 19. He said Urban development week would be commenced from September 20 to 26, Road Safety week from September 27 to October 3 and Service week from October 4 to 10.