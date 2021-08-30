UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Khidmat Programme Events

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Meeting held to review Khidmat programme events

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday directed the district administration to resolve the problems of people and play an effective role for the success of "Khidmat Apki Dahliz Per" programme.

Deputy Commissioner while chairing a meeting held here at his office said that under the programme of "Khidmat Apki Dahliz Per", the issues related to sanitation, urban development and road safety should be resolved in a better way.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan informed the meeting that under the program cleaning week would be commenced from August 30 to September 5, drainage week from September 6 to 12, sanitation and drainage week from September 13 to 19. He said Urban development week would be commenced from September 20 to 26, Road Safety week from September 27 to October 3 and Service week from October 4 to 10.

Related Topics

Road August September October From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

43 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

49 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.