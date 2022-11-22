UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Master Planning Of Project Management Unit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Meeting held to review master planning of Project Management Unit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich on Tuesday presided over a meeting held at his office to review the progress of the Project Management Unit.

Officers of the Local Government Department briefed him about the master planning Project Management Unit.

The DC said all the planning must be done keeping in view ground realities and all stakeholders concerned should be taken on board.

He said planning must be done to promote the culture and tourism of Bahawalpur.

He said that new job opportunities need to be created for educated youth and directed to devise a plan to overcome traffic problems.

Related Topics

Job Traffic Bahawalpur Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular ..

Plea against Joyland: LHC admits case for regular hearing

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queu ..

Abu Dhabi T 10 League: Mohammad Amir still in queue to get NOC

20 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

55 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

1 hour ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

3 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.