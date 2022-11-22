Meeting held to review master planning of Project Management Unit

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Warraich on Tuesday presided over a meeting held at his office to review the progress of the Project Management Unit.

Officers of the Local Government Department briefed him about the master planning Project Management Unit.

The DC said all the planning must be done keeping in view ground realities and all stakeholders concerned should be taken on board.

He said planning must be done to promote the culture and tourism of Bahawalpur.

He said that new job opportunities need to be created for educated youth and directed to devise a plan to overcome traffic problems.