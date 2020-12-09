UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Review Matters On Lahore Sialkot Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Meeting held to review matters on Lahore Sialkot Motorway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at the DIG PHP office on Wednesday to review various matters, including prevention of accidents during fog, on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

The meeting was chaired by DIG PHP Dr Abid Khan in which security issues on the motorway, accidents due to fog and practical measures to prevent accidents were discussed.

DIG Punjab Highway Patrol Dr Abid Khan said in case of very low visibility on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway due to fog, the patrolling beat officer will inform his district officer who will contact with departments concerned to close the motorway for a specified time.

The DIG said safety of public on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was a top priority and in thisregard the Punjab Highway Patrol SPU, Ring Road police and other institutions wereworking together.

