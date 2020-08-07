Meeting held to review matters related to wheat smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration held a meeting here on Friday to review the matters related to wheat smuggling.

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt Muhamamd Khalid Saleem while briefing Commissioner over situation said that district administration while carrying out crackdown against smuggling and hoarding confiscated over 9 lacs bags of wheat and arrested 8 accused who were included in investigation and later found guilty in illegal trafficking of wheat including Mukhtiarkar Rasheed Ahmed.

District food controller Roshan Ali,Head constable Rasheed Ahmed, Head constable Abdul Rasheed. Head Constable Mushtaq Ali and cases registered against them while Food Inspector Hafeez joyo. Food Inspector Sardar Mirani and Food Supervisor Faheem Dahar were absconders.