UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Review Matters Related To Wheat Smuggling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:39 PM

Meeting held to review matters related to wheat smuggling

The district administration held a meeting here on Friday to review the matters related to wheat smuggling

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration held a meeting here on Friday to review the matters related to wheat smuggling.

The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Lt Muhamamd Khalid Saleem while briefing Commissioner over situation said that district administration while carrying out crackdown against smuggling and hoarding confiscated over 9 lacs bags of wheat and arrested 8 accused who were included in investigation and later found guilty in illegal trafficking of wheat including Mukhtiarkar Rasheed Ahmed.

District food controller Roshan Ali,Head constable Rasheed Ahmed, Head constable Abdul Rasheed. Head Constable Mushtaq Ali and cases registered against them while Food Inspector Hafeez joyo. Food Inspector Sardar Mirani and Food Supervisor Faheem Dahar were absconders.

Related Topics

Ghotki Wheat

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

26 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

2 hours ago

President for evolving strategy to lower populatio ..

2 minutes ago

Immediate removal of billboards, signboards ordere ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.