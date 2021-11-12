Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubella campaign in Duki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki, Azeem Kakar Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures for measles and rubella campaign which will be started from November 15 in the province.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, DSMP PHI Mohibullah Kakar, EPI District Officer Rafiullah Shah, WHO Dr Shahjahan Zarkon, District Monitor Dr Akhtar Muhammad Astrana, Deputy DHO Dr Naseebullah, PPHI M&E Officer Akhtar Mohammad Sargarh, education Officer Zahir Shah, Risaldar Major Haji Ali Mohammad Shadozai Focal Person Dr. Aziz Ahmed and others.

Addressing the meeting, DC Azeem Kakar said that it was the responsibility of all of us to make the national campaign of rubella a success.

He also urged people including tribal scholars, political and social personalities to play their vital role and cooperate with ed team of Health to vaccinate their children against measles and rubella for interest of their health.

At least, 106 teams will vaccinate 85463 children against measles and rubella and 35436 children will be vaccinated against polio, he noted.

He said that the campaign would be closely monitored saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.