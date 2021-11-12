UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Measures For Measles, Rubella Campaign In Duki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubella campaign in Duki

Deputy Commissioner Duki, Azeem Kakar Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures for measles and rubella campaign which will be started from November 15 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Duki, Azeem Kakar Friday chaired a meeting to review the measures for measles and rubella campaign which will be started from November 15 in the province.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, DSMP PHI Mohibullah Kakar, EPI District Officer Rafiullah Shah, WHO Dr Shahjahan Zarkon, District Monitor Dr Akhtar Muhammad Astrana, Deputy DHO Dr Naseebullah, PPHI M&E Officer Akhtar Mohammad Sargarh, education Officer Zahir Shah, Risaldar Major Haji Ali Mohammad Shadozai Focal Person Dr. Aziz Ahmed and others.

Addressing the meeting, DC Azeem Kakar said that it was the responsibility of all of us to make the national campaign of rubella a success.

He also urged people including tribal scholars, political and social personalities to play their vital role and cooperate with ed team of Health to vaccinate their children against measles and rubella for interest of their health.

At least, 106 teams will vaccinate 85463 children against measles and rubella and 35436 children will be vaccinated against polio, he noted.

He said that the campaign would be closely monitored saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Polio Education November All From

Recent Stories

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-1 ..

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

1 minute ago
 Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assis ..

Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water ..

Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water projects

5 minutes ago
 U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan mi ..

U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military ties

5 minutes ago
 APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to CO ..

APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

5 minutes ago
 Latest Global GDP Forecasts Expects 5.9% Growth in ..

Latest Global GDP Forecasts Expects 5.9% Growth in 2021 - Putin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.